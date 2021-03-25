Florida will open eligibility requirements to anyone 18 and older on Monday, April 5, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.
Starting Monday, March 29, the eligibility requirement for getting the vaccine will drop from 50 to 40, the governor said in a news release. The age requirement dropped from 60 to 50 on Monday.
The governor urged people interested in getting the vaccine to pre-register at http://www.myvaccine.fl.gov.
For more on this developing story, pick up Friday's edition of The Key West Citizen, available in print and online at http://www.keysnews.com