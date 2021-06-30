As expected, Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation overturning the results of a City of Key West referendum limiting the number and size of cruise ships coming into port and the number of passengers that can disembark.
DeSantis signed the bill Tuesday night. This means the owners of Pier B do not face the limitations decided by the voters, but the city can can enforce the restrictions at the city-owned Mallory Square dock and city-leased Outer Mole Pier, Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said.
The Key West City Commission will host a public meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at City Hall to discuss what steps it will take moving forward, Johnston said.
"Unfortunately, or fortunately, we now have direction," Johnston said Wednesday. "We [will] hold a meeting Tuesday night, and everyone will have input. ... I think we will have a very healthy conversation."
