Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved to suspend all remaining COVID-19 restrictions imposed by communities across his state, signing into law on Monday freshly passed legislation giving him sweeping powers to invalidate local emergency measures put in place during the pandemic — including mask mandates, limitations on business operations and the shuttering of schools.
"We don't know what's going to happen in the future," DeSantis said, "but I think this creates a structure that's going to be a little bit more respectful, I think, of people's businesses jobs, schools and personal freedom."
However, Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger speculated Monday that the legislation only deals with preempting emergency orders not ordinances. The county and the city of Key West instituted mask ordinances, not orders.
Shillinger had not yet seen the governor's order when The Key West Citizen contacted him on Monday. He had only read newspaper accounts of the governor's move to preempt local governments.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston criticized DeSantis' move and said when hurricanes hit the Florida Keys, officials in Tallahasee often don't know the extent of the storm damage. She said taking power away from local authorities to protect their citizens "absolutely is insane."
"I don't even know what to say anymore. It's just one more power grab from Tallahassee," she said.
Key West City Commissioners are scheduled to revise an existing mask ordinance at their meeting Tuesday, May 4, to reflect updated guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control. Johnston said she will ask City Attorney Shawn Smith whether the mask requirement is legal because it is a city ordinance, not an emergency order that would now be outlawed, according to DeSantis.
However, she said that the city's general emergency order, which gives officials special responsibilities and authority during a pandemic and is renewed every week, could now be in jeopardy.
"We just signed a renewal of our emergency order. I've sign one every Sunday morning since the pandemic started," Johnson said. "Apparently COVID is over in Tallahassee."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.