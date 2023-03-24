Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Keys plans to offer more free homeownership classes in the Lower Keys given the high demand by local residents interested in learning what goes into buying a home.
Habitat for Humanity is currently offering a series of classes but has a waiting list of roughly 80 people who want to attend, Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Keys spokeswoman Hannah Edwards said.
Late last month, the City of Key West and Habitat for Humanity launched their second homeownership course for residents. The six-session course helps community members prepare for home ownership opportunities that are affordable to the workforce through Habitat for Humanity, AH Monroe and deed restricted properties in scattered locations around the Lower Keys.
Topics include budgeting to own a home, managing your credit, how mortgages work, accessing downpayment funds through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership program (SHIP) and other resources, and homeowner association fees and closing costs. Local bankers, realtors, program administrators and non-profit leaders volunteered to teach the classes. The course is part of the City of Key West’s Strategic Plan, Edwards said.
The high demand has led to Habitat for Humanity planning another round of courses, Edwards said.
Peace Covenant Presbyterian Church offered their fellowship hall for the classes. Peace Covenant has partnered with Habitat in the past, allowing them to hold information sessions about Habitat’s Home Buyer Program in the hall, and continues to support Habitat’s mission. .
The course is linked to homeownership opportunities for the Keys workforce. The first development is through AH Monroe and The Lofts at Bahama Village, with 28 units that will become available for homeownership. The second is through Habitat for Humanity, with eight-plus homes planned in the next few years.
The Lofts project is currently undergoing a 90-day review by the U.S. Navy and the state Department of Economic Opportunity. AH hopes to break ground on the 126-unit project and start accepting applications in April, according to AH Executive Director Scott Pridgen. The people living in Bahama Village will be the first who will be able to apply for The Lofts.
Habitat is wrapping up construction on its latest project, a 16-home development on Cudjoe Key called Moss Landing. The last four homes will be finished in a matter of weeks, according to Edwards.
Habitat will be hosting a neighborhood party at Moss Landing on April 29 with food, music and a bounce house. The project is named after the late Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Mark Moss, who died in 2018 after battling cancer. The Moss family will be attending the April 29 event.
Habitat has plans for another four units on Big Pine Key that are currently in the planning stages.