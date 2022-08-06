Authorities interdicted a group of Haitian immigrants aboard a rustic sailing ship on Saturday afternoon off Ocean Reef.

The group was taken ashore at the upscale community, where they were being processed by Customs and Border Protection. Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said 113 migrants  were on board and taken into Border Patrol custody after making landfall and authorities rescued the migrants who remained onboard the vessel.

