Authorities interdicted a group of Haitian immigrants aboard a rustic sailing ship on Saturday afternoon off Ocean Reef.
The group was taken ashore at the upscale community, where they were being processed by Customs and Border Protection. Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said 113 migrants were on board and taken into Border Patrol custody after making landfall and authorities rescued the migrants who remained onboard the vessel.
The attempted landing follows a wave of Cuban migrants attempting to come into the United States through the Florida Keys. On Thursday and Friday, Border Patrol agents along with law enforcement partners responded to 12 different migrant landings throughout the Florida Keys and arrested 108 Cuban migrants, according to Customs and Border Protection.
Agents with support from partner agencies then responded to three additional migrant landings in the Florida Keys on Friday. About 42 Cuban migrants were taken into Border Patrol custody during those three events.
Two were found dead and Coast Guard crews are searching for five people in the water after a boat capsized approximately 14 miles south of Sugarloaf Key on Friday.
Good Samaritans and partner agency crews rescued 8 people. Six people were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation. Two people rescued in good health were transferred to a Coast Guard cutter, according to the Coast Guard.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers recovered two people deceased. They were transferred to the local medical examiner's office, according to Coast Guard.
Coast Guard Sector Key West multiple reports of capsized vessels and people in the water at approximately 10 a.m., Friday. It was determined a rustic vessel on an illegal voyage to the United States capsized with 15 people aboard, according to Coast Guard.
Coast Guard Cutter Issac Mayo's crew repatriated 53 Cubans to Cuba, Saturday, following several interdictions off Florida's coast.