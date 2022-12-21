Homeless Coalition seeks washers Tim O'Hara Tim O'Hara Author email Dec 21, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Key West Homeless Coalition needs washers and dryers with life left in them to run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to use to wash bedding and clothes for the local homeless population.The group is also seeking blankets, towels and bedding for people who are homeless. People who are interested in donating may call or text 707-684-6045 for pickup.The social service group is committed to helping local homeless men, women and families. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bedding Coalition Dryer Washer Clothing Blanket Towel Wash Tim O'Hara Author email Follow Tim O'Hara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now County fire captain suspended in reported kissing incident FBI raids Geiger Key home Feds charge woman in Key deer shooting Frederick Wahl Belland Search panel to evaluate nine for Key West city manager post Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Stream Scene To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions