The City of Homestead held a recent ribbon-cutting event for its touted new library, with a twist. Not only will the Homestead Cybrarium, as it’s known, contain books and films like a traditional library, it has a host of modern technological capabilities.
“What makes the Cybrarium so special is that it bridges the digital divide,” said Zackery Good, Homestead public information officer. He explained that people from low-income and minority communities have less access to technology and the internet. The Cybrarium intends to provide those without home access to technology with a public place to use it.
The building, located at 80 West Mowry Drive, will be equipped with virtual reality stations with different programs free to patrons. Among them are Google Earth, where one can “literally visit anywhere in the world,” according to Good. There will be a children’s theater as well with a digital wall that can produce different images, such as falling rain. There will also be laptops, Chromebooks and mobile Wi-Fi hotspots available for checkout.
Despite the focus on technology, the Cybrarium will have a bigger collection than the current branch of the Miami-Dade library in Homestead. Good said there will be 34,096 physical items available for check out including books, audiobooks and DVDs. A library card will grant access to a robust digital collection as well, where patrons can download ebooks and access coding workshops, general tutoring for K-12 subjects and take courses in more than 100 languages.
The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a nationwide conversation about the digital divide and how low-income communities may be left behind for lack of access to technology that is essential to being able to function in the modern workforce. Although the intention of the Cybrarium was to help bridge that divide, Good said it was in the works before the pandemic even began. The project was approved by the mayor and city council in 2019.
“They were a bit ahead of the curve,” Good said. He believes the Cybrarium is the first of its kind and that other municipalities may follow suit with its style.
Doors are now open to the public but the Cybrarium is currently following all coronavirus guidelines for Miami-Dade County. Capacity is limited and masks are required while inside.
The old Homestead branch of the Miami-Dade Public Library was closed after normal business hours Saturday. The eight-person staff will be transferred to positions at other branches of the library system, according to Leila Khalil, chief of communications.
She went on to explain that while the Cybrarium is not a part of the Miami-Dade Public Library System, Homestead residents will be able to continue accessing services and materials at any of the system’s locations free of charge with a library card. Residents will also have the ability to apply for a Cybrarium card.