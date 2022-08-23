Monroe County District School Board candidate Darren Horan handily beat challenger Gabrielle Brown, capturing roughly 58% of the vote or more than 9,400 votes.

Horan is a local attorney who was raised in the Florida Keys and attended public school here, first starting at Sigsbee School and eventually graduating from Key West High School. Horan graduated from law school in 2009 and started practicing law in the Florida Keys shortly after graduation. Horan has three children attending school in the Keys.

