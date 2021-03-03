A proposed bill in Tallahassee to reverse the new cruise ship restrictions in Key West was approved by a subcommittee in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, clearing the way for the bill to move to the next step.
The bill was amended to apply to only four of the state’s 15 seaports — including Key West — putting those four under state, not local, control. The amended bill now goes to the House commerce subcommittee for a hearing.
The amended language removing the other 11 seaports from state oversight was met with sighs of relief from House legislators representing those districts. The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Spencer Roach, representing Florida’s 79th District, told committee members the amended language was a “surgical” effort to overturn the cruise ship-limiting referendums that Key West voters approved in November.
“We can’t simply have a group of 10,000 people closing down the port of Key West and holding the state of Florida hostage,” Roach said, referring to the number of Key West residents who voted to approve the three referendums.
The amendment limits the state takeover to Florida seaports under municipal control, which include Key West, Pensacola, St. Petersburg and Panama City. All seaports controlled by either county officials or an established port authority can remain status quo. Key West has no port authority and is under city control.
The amended bill in the House Tourism, Infrastructure and Energy subcommittee passed by a 12-6 vote. If all three of the House subcommittees holding hearings on the bill approve it, it will then go to the House floor a full vote sometime in the two-month legislative session that began Tuesday.
For more on this developing story, pick up Friday's edition of The Key West Citizen.