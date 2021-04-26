Florida state House Representatives on Monday temporarily postponed a vote to overturn Key West’s limits on cruise ships.
House Bill 267 was scheduled for a full floor vote before going to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his consideration if approved. However, the bill was pulled with no explanation in the late afternoon with the House adjourning for the day soon after.
It appeared to have been rescheduled for a vote on Tuesday. April 27. Any action will have to be taken by this Friday, April 30, when the state legislative session is scheduled to end.
The House vote was the final legislative step for the bill, which proposes to overturn the cruise ship-limiting restrictions approved by Key West voters in November. The Florida Senate approved its version of the bill last week. If signed into law by Gov. DeSantis, Key West would be prohibited from limiting cruise ship size and frequency in its port, including how many passengers could disembark each day. Three local referendums with those restrictions passed overwhelmingly in November and are now part of the city’s charter.
If HB 267 does pass this week, city officials and supporters were hopeful DeSantis would veto the bill because of his previous support for state environmental issues. However, a story in the Miami Herald Monday said that Mark Walsh, owner of Pier B in Key West, contributed almost $1 million to Friends of Ron DeSantis, the governor’s political committee, last month. Walsh made $995,000 in donations to that committee through 11 of his privately-held companies, which own hotels and other real estate across the United States, according to the Herald story.
DeSantis is expected to soon announce his campaign for reelection in 2022 and has been touted in the media as a possible presidential candidate in 2024.
“Even by the supersized scale of corporate money and corruption in Florida politics, this is a massive and perhaps unprecedented effort. One out of every nine dollars given to DeSantis this year came from Mark Walsh, the man who would be the biggest beneficiary of a state law forcing large cruise ships into Key West, where he owns the only private cruise port,” according to a press release put out Monday by Safer, Cleaner Ships, which added that approximately 60% of all cruise ships visiting Key West in 2019 moored at Pier B.