idalia update web

In this image from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, the outer bands of Hurricane Idalia create wave action along Higgs Beach. The storm was expected to pass the Florida Keys by some 175 miles to the west.

 ROB O'NEAL/Keys Citizen

Local, county and state offices remained open on Tuesday as Hurricane Idalia skirted well to the west of the Florida Keys.

The most significant impacts were expected in the early afternoon, with high sustained winds and frequent squalls moving across the Lower Keys.

Correction

Corrects Tropical Storm Idalia to Hurricane Idalia.

ted.lund@keysnews.com

Tags

Recommended for you