Despite being thousands of miles away, impacts from the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in China are again being felt in the Florida Keys.
The virus is still heavily impacting China, leading to lockdowns in some areas and mass hospitalizations, which are having a dramatic impact on the Keys spiny lobster industry.
Generally at this time of the year, Chinese buyers are paying top dollar and buying large amounts of spiny lobster from the Keys and South Florida in preparation for the Chinese New Year on Jan. 22. However, holiday celebrations in that country have been canceled or reduced dramatically, and buyers are not purchasing spiny lobster.
Keys commercial fishermen are selling lobsters for about $8 a pound right now, as opposed to in excess of $15 a pound to Asian buyers before the New Year holidays. The price was at $10 a pound two days this season, which started the first week of August, according to Conch Key-based commercial fishermen Gary Nichols.
“It’s killing us,” Nichols said. “We should be getting around $15 (a pound) or at the very least $12 a pound.”
Despite more than two months left in the spiny lobster season in Florida, Nichols and other commercial fishermen are considering bringing in their lobster traps early this year, as fuel and labor costs have increased significantly at the price is not worth continuing fishing.
“If there is no movement in the market, I might be bringing my traps in after the Chinese New Year,” Nichols said.
“There have been some increases in demand from China in the past week, but prices are still below normal,” Stock Island-based commercial fishermen George Niles said.
“The prices have been good all year, but when COVID happened in China they just stopped buying,” Niles said.
In addition to prices, COVID has reduced the number of flights between China and the United States, making shipping the lobsters whole and alive more difficult, Nichols said. In past seasons, lobsters had been shipped from South Florida to China in a roughly 25-hour window. The window has increased to 50 to 52 hours, which reduces the lobsters’ chance of surviving the trip, Nichols said. Chinese buyers want the lobsters alive and in good shape because they are kept in tanks when sold at fish houses and restaurants there.
The prices have complicated woes this season, as the season was off to a rough start with Hurricane Ian destroying thousands of traps between Key West and the Dry Tortugas.
The highest wind speed during Hurricane Ian, at Smith Shoal, 11 miles northwest of Key West, was recorded at 95 mph. There are at least 50,000 to 70,000 traps between Smith Shoal and the Dry Tortugas, said Bill Kelly, executive director of the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association.
Despite the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission being made aware of the trap damage, fisheries were left out of the declaration by the state to the federal government for emergency assistance for Hurricane Ian.
Lower Keys-based trap fisherman Josh Nicklaus said he has lost from 600 to 800 of his spiny lobster traps. Nicklaus placed traps in the waters in Marquesas Keys to the waters off Snipe Point, he said. The bulk of his lost and destroyed traps were oceanside, west of Key West, he said.
From Key West to the Marquesas Keys, trap damage was bad. From the Marquesas Keys to the west, at least 80% of the traps are gone, said Nicklaus, president of the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association.
Nicklaus found rope and buoys from traps from a line 7 miles from where it was supposed to be, he said.
Stock Island-based trap fisherman George Niles has lost about 200 to 300 traps, he said.
Conch Key-based fishermen Gary Nichols estimated he lost between 1,500 to 2,000 traps in Hurricane Ian.
The storm came at a time when supply chain issues are pervasive throughout the commercial fishing industry. The cost to build a trap went from $40 a trap two years ago to more than $80 a trap now, according to fishermen. Adding to the supply chain problems, two wood mills in Arcadia, Florida that produce wood for traps have been flooded, Nicklaus said.
Last year, Nicklaus waited seven months to receive rope. This year, there is a waiting list for rope, Nicklaus said.
The Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association will host its 17th annual Florida Keys Seafood Festival, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Bayview Park in Key West.
The event features fresh lobster, stone crab, Key West Pink Shrimp, smoked fish dip and conch ceviche. Proceeds from the event benefit sustainable fisheries management and scholarships for graduating seniors in Monroe County.