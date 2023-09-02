JIMMY BUFFETT DIES

Jimmy Buffett thanks the capacity crowd at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater during a string of four Key West shows in February 2023.

 ROB O'NEAL/Keys Citizen

Jimmy Buffett, the man who put Key West on the musical map, died quietly in his sleep on Friday, Sept. 1.

Buffett passed away surrounded by his family, dogs, friends and music, according to his official website.

