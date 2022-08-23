As the dust settled with all 10 Key West precincts reporting, incumbent Mayor Teri Johnston was re-elected to the Southernmost City’s top job Tuesday, besting opponent and former City Commissioner Margaret Romero, 56% to 44%, or 3,421 votes to 2,665 votes.

Romero, heavily favored by many local voters, was outraised and outspent by Johnston by a margin of almost 2-to-1, during the campaign and that was closely reflected in the final tally.