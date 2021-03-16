The Tuesday, April 16, Key West City Commission meeting was postponed shortly before its scheduled 5 p.m. start time because it had not been advertised as required by state statute.
Commissioners convened for less than a minute to explain the mix-up. Under state law, they could not even set a new date for the meeting.
“Our meeting tonight was not properly noticed and we cannot legally conduct any business,” said Mayor Teri Johnston.
The mayor said the commission will reconvene either Wednesday or Thursday in order to set a new meeting date. The agenda will remain the same.