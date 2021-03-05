Key West City Manager Greg Veliz may not be in that post much longer, as he has agreed to take a senior administrative position with the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority.

On Friday, the FKAA board voted unanimously in its selection of Veliz for the deputy director position at the FKAA. He was among 49 people who applied from around the country and Canada.

“Of the 49 candidates, he was absolutely the best choice, and he will be the best fit,” FKAA board member Cara Higgins said.

Upon being chosen, Veliz told the board he would accept the position, Higgins said. His contract with the city requires him to give the city a 90-day notice, he told the board.

Veliz has been city manager for the less than two years.

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston, contacted by phone shortly after the meeting, was clearly taken unaware.

“I’m shocked because he had so much loyalty to the City of Key West and spend the last 16 years here,” she said.

Johnston added it was a difficult time to lose Veliz because contract negotiations, where Veliz has been the lead presence in the past, are beginning, as is planning for the fiscal year 2021-22 budget cycle.

“We’re still recovering from COVID. We have lots of issues,” Johnston said about the challenges ahead for Key West.

Assistant City Manager Patti McLaughlin also appeared surprised by Veliz’ move. When asked if she would be interested in taking over as city manager, she said “let’s not get ahead of ourselves.”

“Greg is not going to walk away. There is a process,” she said, adding, “Greg loves this city, loves this community. He will make sure the city has ample time to tie up loose ends.”

Johnston said if Veliz leaves, there will likely be a national search to replace him.

For more on this developing story, read the Weekend Edition of The Key West Citizen, in print and online at http://keysnews.com.