plastic free key west

 Photo by Ted Lund/Keys Citizen

Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman hopes to steer the city away from single-use plastics with the help of Reef Relief.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, city commissioners will consider a resolution to create “Plastic Free Key West,” a voluntary program that would encourage businesses to reduce plastic waste on land and in the water.