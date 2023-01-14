Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman hopes to steer the city away from single-use plastics with the help of Reef Relief.
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, city commissioners will consider a resolution to create “Plastic Free Key West,” a voluntary program that would encourage businesses to reduce plastic waste on land and in the water.
Florida statutes, “ban on bans,” prohibit local governments from enacting laws prohibiting certain single-use plastics. Still, local governments and municipalities are not limited from restricting the use of polystyrene in their public properties.
The new partnership with Reef Relief builds on voluntary programs spearheaded by Miami-Dade County with its Plastic Free 305 effort.
“I am very excited that the city will start this new program in partnership with Reef Relief,” said Kaufman. “We hope this will be a blueprint for businesses to show customers that they are concerned about the environment and are making a difference.
“This will be the first time our community has had the opportunity to address this environmental issue in any significant way to reduce plastic ending up in our nearshore waters.”
The concept originated in Coral Gables, where the city created a Green Business Certification Program in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce. The program recognizes and rewards businesses for their eco-friendly efforts. Then, in 2019, Miami Beach launched “Plastic Free Miami Beach” in partnership with Debris Free Oceans, highlighting businesses taking steps to reduce the use of plastics in their operations.
Miami-Dade County Launched “Plastic Free 305” in 2022, with a three-tiered certification program for businesses committed to reducing single-use plastic products.
The Key West program is similar to the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s Blue Star program, which certifies that snorkel and dive operators adhere to best practices.
Plastic Free Key West would target the top 10 single-use plastics threatening the Keys’ sensitive terrestrial and marine environments: food wrappers, shopping bags, beverage containers, cigarette butts, straws, coffee stirrers, plastic bottle caps, plastic silverware, plastic foam plates and miscellaneous garbage.
There are three different tiers of certification. Tier 1 is achieved by getting rid of one type of plastic, while Tier 2 eliminates two types of plastic and Tier 3 is ultimately plastic-free.
Since 2010, Reef Relief has collected more than 217,000 pounds of marine debris.
“The main thing is reducing the amount of single-use plastics, [it] is one of the most important things we can do as a society,” said Mill McCleary, executive director of Reef Relief. “This is a voluntary program, and we know that many businesses are already addressing the issue, so we expect a lot of buy-in.”
The City of Key West is currently designing a yet-to-be-launched dedicated website. For information, visit http://www.reefrelief.org.