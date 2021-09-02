The City of Key West's top building official has filed a petition to declare the Santa Clara Condominiums unsafe for habitation and told the condo association he will condemn the building, if necessary.
Key West Chief Building Official Raj Ramsingh filed the petition to declare the building, which has more than 100 units, unsafe on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Ramsingh said the structure, at 3312 Northside Drive, is dangerous and unfit, and uninhabitable if not corrected immediately.
His inspection of the seven-story property on Aug. 28 revealed the following:
• Major concrete cracks in wall and stairwells;
• Exposed steel at vertical columns;
• Floors and roofs which have improperly distributed loads, which are overloaded, or which have insufficient strength to be reasonably safe for the purposes used; and
• Damage by wind or other causes as endangers the lives, safety or welfare of the occupants or other people in the city.
An administrative hearing has been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13, at which time actions that could be taken include removing electrical service, preventing entrance or exit from the building, and any other legal measures deemed appropriate by Ramsingh.
