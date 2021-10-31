A man reportedly shot himself Sunday morning after the vehicle he was driving struck and killed a woman on a scooter.
As of Sunday, the Key West Police Department was withholding the names of victims' names pending notice to next of kin, Key West Police Department spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
A silver SUV crashed into a scooter that was traveling outbound on North Roosevelt Boulevard, in front of 24 North Hotel shortly after 4 a.m., Crean said in a news release. The female scooter driver sustained substantial injuries, and CPR was performed on scene by Key West Fire Department paramedics. She was transported to Lower Keys Medical Center and pronounced dead, Crean said.
The driver of the SUV was instructed by police officers to pull into the parking lot of The Gates Hotel. After doing so, the driver retrieved a handgun and shot himself in the head, Crean said. He was pronounced dead on scene by Key West Fire Department paramedics, she said.
Police were continuing to investigate the incident later Sunday, Crean said.
Another fatality occurred on Friday.
Around 2 p.m. on Friday, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel discovered a boater dead in the water off the Upper Keys, according to FWC spokesman Bobby Dube.
FWC officers found a dinghy adrift off Mile Marker 88, and discovered Joseph Wilfred Cote dead in the water roughly 20 yards from the dinghy, Dube said. There were no signs the dinghy collided with another vessel or a channel marker, Dube said.