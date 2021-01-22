The City of Key West is holding an affordable housing workshop on Monday, Jan. 26, on one of the most important issues facing the Florida Keys — affordable housing.
The workshop, which was announced Friday, will be from 1:30 to 4:40 p.m. in the City Hall Commission Chambers.
The workshop features an expert panel in a question-and-answer format. Panelists include Randy Sterling, the director of the Key West Housing Authority; Anne Ray of the University of Florida’s Shimberg Center; E. Scott Pridgen, director of A.H. of Monroe County, Inc.; and Deborah Blinderman, an affordable housing consultant.
Topics to be addressed include and exploration of the housing the city currently has, what the city needs and how the city can achieve that housing in the future, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean wrote in a news release.
The panel will also address the 3.2 acre parcel set aside for affordable housing in Bahama Village, accessory dwelling units and the redevelopment of the North Roosevelt Boulevard shopping centers, the news release stated.
To participate by phone, call 1-312-626-6799 Meeting ID: 938 0807 5529 Passcode: 845022 or online at https://zoom.us/j/93808075529pwd=bkxrOWoxWERXT1lBN2ptTUdsb0VVQT09. The passcode is 845022.
The workshop will also be live-streamed on the city’s web page at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov and televised on Comcast Channel 77 and AT&T Channel 99.
This workshop is a means of continuing to address community needs, according to the news release.
The city recognizes the need for affordable housing and has taken several steps in an effort to alleviate the affordable housing crises by requiring affordable housing units be built with new developments, amending the Comprehensive Plan, and embarking on public private partnerships to construct new affordable units.
"The city will continue its effort remedy the affordable housing cries by instituting new policy and code to incentivize well-planned affordable housing units across the city," the release stated. "One major step to the creation and redevelopment of affordable housing is engaging with the public to understand the current housing situation, housing needs, affordable housing desires, and how the city can aid in the development of affordable housing."
The city will continue to host several affordable housing workshops in addition to conducting surveys and other methods of public outreach, Crean stated in the release.