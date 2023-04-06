The following video is an edited version of surveillance footage from behind Conch Town Liquor & Lounge on the night Garrett Hughes was shot by Lloyd Preston Brewer.

Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward released video surveillance Thursday morning depicting the events leading up to the post-Super Bowl shooting of Garrett Hughes, 21, in the rear parking lot of Conch Town Liquor and Lounge.

The recordings, obtained and reviewed by the Keys Citizen, show alleged shooter Lloyd Preston Brewer III exiting the back door from Conch Town Liquor and Lounge, then noticing Hughes urinating on a building on the opposite side of the parking lot.