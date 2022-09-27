smp

Waves crash around the Southernmost Point buoy Tuesday morning, as feeder bands from Hurricane Ian — currently a Category 3 but expected to grow to a Category 4 storm — begin to lash the Florida Keys. The storm is expected to make landfall in the Tampa-St. Petersburg region early Wednesday.

 ROB O'NEAL/Keys Citizen

Monroe County schools and College of the Florida Keys and local government offices will remain closed on Wednesday because of the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the Florida Keys.

No emergency hurricane evacuation orders had been put in place for the Keys as of Tuesday, but local government officials also decided to open Key West High School as a shelter to the general population starting at noon on Tuesday. They decided to open the shelter yesterday for people living or staying in trailers, RVs or live-aboard boats.

tohara@keysnews.com