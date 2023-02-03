Three fishing guides associations, including two in the Florida Keys, have successfully lobbied one tarpon fishing tournament organizer to “indefinitely postpone” a series of tarpon tournaments slated for this spring between the Keys and Sarasota, citing potential impacts to South Florida tarpon populations.

The organizers of the for-profit Sport Fishing Championship Tarpon Championship Series (TCS) had planned three inshore televised tarpon tournaments in Islamorada, Punta Gorda and Sarasota in the spring of 2023, but the Florida Keys Guides Associations, the Lower Keys Guides Association and the Boca Grande Fishing Guides Association raised concerns about the format of the tournament. One of the organizers of the tournaments told the Keys Citizen that the tournaments are “indefinitely postponed,” because of the objections raised by the three associations.

tohara@keysnews.com