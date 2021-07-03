Monroe County Emergency Management officials plan to declare a local state of emergency for the Florida Keys Saturday, July 3, and will be partially activating the emergency operations center because of the potential impacts of Hurricane Elsa.
Officials on Saturday morning had not called for an evacuation of tourists and residents. There were also no plans to cancel any of the Keys' fireworks celebrations, as the wind is only expected to be about 10 to 15 mph at that time of the festivities, National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Rizzo said Saturday.
However, Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi raised concerns during Saturday morning's conference call of local leaders about large numbers of tourists and possibly residents leaving the Keys on Monday after July 4 holiday weekend as weather conditions begin to deteriorate. Elsa is scheduled to pass over the Keys in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
He called it a "time squeeze" with people packing up and leaving on Monday.
As of Saturday morning, Hurricane Elsa was off Haiti and the Dominican Republic, moving a record speed of 31 mph and packing 75 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The speed the hurricane is expected to slow once it reaches land in Cuba and going into the Florida Straits before reaching the Keys, Rizzo said.
Elsa is expected to reach the Keys early Tuesday, packing tropical storm force winds. The Keys could experience at least 2 feet of storm surge, Rizzo said Saturday. There also could be very fast moving squalls associated with Elsa when it reaches and approaches the Keys.
Rizzo described Elsa as a large "not very well defined storm." The hurricane is currently "very broad and diffused," Rizzo said.