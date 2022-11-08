Monroe County voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, overwhelmingly approved extending a one-cent sales tax for another 15 years.
With 31 of 33 precincts reporting, the referendum passed with 65.5%, or 20,873 votes, in approval and 34.5%, or 10,954, against it.
The sales tax is set to expire in 2033 and the county is asking to extend until 2048.
In March, Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi and the Monroe County Commission started talking publicly about putting a referendum on the fall ballot that would extend the current one-cent sales tax. Gastesi cited a need to replace the entire fleet of three Trauma Star helicopters, building new fire stations in Sugarloaf Key and Layton, housing the Public Defender’s Office and possibly building new libraries. The helicopters, which Gastesi said “are getting utilized a lot,” will cost $10 million each.
Extending the sales tax out by 10 years would generate an additional $60 million, $75 million in 20 years and $200 million in 30 years, according to the county’s financial advisor.
“Shall the existing one-cent infrastructure sales surtax be extended through 2048 (it otherwise expires in 2033) with the proceeds used for the following projects: wastewater, facilities and only if those wastewater projects are completed or fully funded, recreation and conservation lands, marinas, courthouses, parking, offices, roads, bridges, airports, libraries, piers, auditoriums, riprap/seawalls, solid waste, jails, police/fire facilities, land acquisition, storm water, and any public purpose authorized by law,” the referendum question asked.
Monroe County residents also voted Tuesday on three constitutional amendments.
One would abolish the state's Constitution Revision Commission, while the others related to property taxes.
All three amendments were referred by the state Legislature during the 2021 and 2022 sessions.
With all 33 precincts counted, Amendment 1 was approved 65.2% to 35.8%. The amendment would authorize the state Legislature to pass laws prohibiting flood resistance improvements made to a home from being taken into account when determining a property's assessed value for property taxes.
The measure is part of the Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience Plan and the Resilient Florida Grant Program, which excludes from state property tax assessment calculation changes made to elevate homes to increase their resistance to flooding and sea level rise.
Amendment 2, which was approved by Monroe County voters 55.4% to 44.6%, would abolish the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, a 37-member body that meets every 20 years to propose changes to the state's constitution. They then refer their proposed changes to the statewide ballot for voter approval or rejection.
Amendment 3, approved by Florida Keys voters 64.4% to 35.6%, would authorize the state Legislature to provide an additional homestead property tax exemption of $50,000 of the assessed value on property owned by certain public service workers including teachers, law enforcement officers, emergency medical personnel, active-duty members of the military and Florida National Guard and child welfare service employees. Multiple Democratic and Republican co-sponsors supported the measure to add it to the ballot and it passed by a majority in both chambers.