A group of Florida Keys scientists, elected officials and state and federal wildlife and marine life managers will hold two meetings this week to discuss one of the most important issues in the chain of islands: water quality.

Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s Water Quality Protection Program (WQPP) Steering Committee will meet in Marathon on Wednesday and Thursday, March 8-9, at the Marathon City Council chambers. The meetings will start at 9 a.m. both days.

