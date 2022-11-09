Key West City Attorney Shawn Smith abruptly announced his plans to resign Wednesday from his position with the city, but not before dashing off a fiery resignation letter.

Smith provided the city with a 120-day notice unless the two sides decide for him to part sooner, he wrote in his resignation letter. Smith is going to work as co-counsel for the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority (FKAA) and work beside that agency's attorney Bob Feldman, Smith said Wednesday.

