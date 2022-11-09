Key West City Attorney Shawn Smith abruptly announced his plans to resign Wednesday from his position with the city, but not before dashing off a fiery resignation letter.
Smith provided the city with a 120-day notice unless the two sides decide for him to part sooner, he wrote in his resignation letter. Smith is going to work as co-counsel for the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority (FKAA) and work beside that agency's attorney Bob Feldman, Smith said Wednesday.
"I have a good working relationship with Shawn from my days at the city and look forward to working with him in the future," said FKAA Deputy Executive Director Greg Veliz, who has been tapped to become the next FKAA executive director. Veliz is the former Key West city manager.
Smith wrote a scathing resignation letter, critical of some within the city government.
“I’m deeply troubled with the direction, or lack thereof, of our City," Smith wrote in his resignation letter. "We talk about acting on issues but fail to actually take such action,” Smith writes in his resignation letter. “Continuing to work here is harming the reputation I have worked diligently to build over my 16 years at the City of Key West and nearly 25 as an attorney. I cannot remain quiet watching the City devolve into a mayor-run style of government rather than the manager-commission form called for in our charter. It seems we have forgotten that our primary obligation should be helping ALL citizens get to yes within the bounds of the rules we have. To say we are internally dysfunctional is an understatement. Worst of all, is the rarity in which the truth enters the mayor’s vocabulary.
“I’d like to thank the mayor and the commissioners, including Commissioner Lopez, that originally hired me. An extreme amount of gratitude goes to my loyal and dedicated staff as well as the numerous commission members in between. Finally, a heartfelt thank you to current Commissioners Davila, Hoover, Kaufman, Lopez, Wardlow and Weekley for their ardent support over the past four years. Having worked with your newest commissioner before, I am confident that Commissioner Carey will do a fantastic job.”
Smith had been city attorney since 2006.
"I want to thank Mr. Smith for his 15 years of service and wish him well in his new career," Mayor Teri Johnston said.
Some city commissioners appeared to be caught off guard by Smith's plan to resign.
"Shawn only let me know about an hour ago by phone, and I have not seen his resignation letter yet, so I haven't had a chance to look where to go from here," Commissioner Sam Kaufman said Wednesday. "Shawn has served the city well for something like almost 17 years. I am deeply concerned about him leaving as he takes a significant amount of institutional knowledge with him, especially as we prepare with a transition to a new city manager and with three long-time commissioners terming out in two years.
"I respect that Shawn has made this decision for him and his family. But I do think it is unfortunate for the city. ... Those who have been critical of him should reflect on how much he has done for the city. As commissioners and our staff, we have depended on him for sound legal advice." The business of the city will carry on. It is just a challenge to replace somebody who has been providing us with this level of legal counsel for many years. I don't know if he has a recommendation for a replacement."
Kaufman did not expect the resignation to significantly impact efforts to craft a short-term rental ordinance, as Assistant City Attorney Rob Ramsingh has been the lead on that project, Kaufman said.
"Shawn called me earlier today," Commissioner Clayton Lopez said. "He is the last person that started with me over 16 years ago, and I remember from previous experience within the community that I asked him and Bob Shillinger to apply. Bob had already taken a new position with the county, and I knew from past experience with Shawn from the Bahamas Village Advisory Council and watching his work with young people in the community as a Big Brother to kids I watched grow up... he was a very giving person that loves our community."
Lopez lauded Smith for his involvement in pro bono work helping the Bahama Village Advisory Council (before Lopez joined the city commission) deal with plans to divert traffic through Bahama Village for proposed development on the Truman Waterfront.
Smith's departure comes as the city as begun the process to replace City Manager Patti McLauchlin, who will leave her position next year.
This story is developing and will be updated throughout the day on Wednesday. Please check keysnews.com for updates.