In a stunning turn-around, a state bill that would overturn a Key West referendum limiting the size of cruise ships and the number of passengers appeared to be dying Tuesday morning after the bill was amended to include all seaports.
House Rep. Spencer Roach, R-Lee County, amended the bill early Tuesday morning to include all 15 seaports in Florida. As a result, the bill is losing support from state legislators, according to lobbyists in Tallahassee who spoke with the legislators.
Roach’s amendment came the day after the Miami Herald published an article that showed 11 companies owned by Mark Walsh, owner of the Pier B Development Corp, which operates the Pier B cruise dock in Key West, donated nearly $1 million last month to a PAC supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reelection.
The founders of the group that wrote the three cruise ship-limiting referenda that passed in November, the Key West Committee for Safer Cleaner Ships, confirmed they are receiving reports that the bill is in jeopardy. On Monday, the state House of Representatives postponed voting on the bill. The newly amended bill was on the agenda for Tuesday’s session in the House.
Josh Aubuchon, a lobbyist for Safer, Cleaner Ships, said there had been a growing awareness among state legislators that the bill, which singled out Key West for state preemption of its cruise ship regulations, might be unconstitutional since it put special restrictions on Key West and none of the other 14 seaports in the state. Officials from each of the port cities had argued strenuously against the bill when it was initially introduced. However, as amendments whittling down the bill to impact only Key West were added as the bills were heard in multiple state House and Senate committees, those objections fell away. Aubuchon said that now all 15 ports would be subject to state oversight, the chances of it passing are dropping rapidly.
“They kept cutting and cutting until it applied only to Key West,” he said about the changing bill. “This [Roach amendment] just brings every single port into it. That’s cities, counties, special districts, independent special districts; everybody.”
