An attorney representing residents opposed to a brewery/distillery/tasting room warned Islamorada officials last month that he believes such a facility in a building that also houses residences is a violation of federal law and would result in litigation.
The former Plantation Key bank building where CBT Construction/90184 Rentals Inc. has proposed building Crooked Palm Brewing and Distilling contains seven affordable housing dwelling units in the upstairs portion.
In a Sept. 13 letter to Islamorada Planning Director Dan Gulizio, attorney David Paul Horan, who is representing the opposed neighbors, cites U.S. Code prohibiting distilled spirits plants in any enclosure connected to a residence.
“Allowing a Distilled Spirits Plant in the building at 90184 Overseas Highway (that contains seven residences) violates federal law. If required, my clients have standing to bring a Declaratory Judgment action in our Federal District Court for the Southern District of Florida,” Horan wrote.
Acting village attorney John Quick declined to address Horan’s claim when contacted.
“[W]e do not comment on pending development applications whether quasi-judicial or legislative,” he wrote in an email.
The proposed redevelopment of the first floor of the building and outdoor seating requires a public hearing for a major conditional use permit to change the property’s designation from business occupancy to mixed use assembly/factory.
That request has been pulled twice from Islamorada Village Council meetings in recent months, the latest occurring on Sept. 15 after village planning staff found that the application failed to meet five of the seven factors required under village code to approve a major conditional use.
The applicant’s other brewery/distillery/tasting room on Upper Matecumbe Key posted on Facebook before the meeting that the village postponed the hearing in order to have a special meeting in two weeks dedicated solely to the redevelopment request. That meeting, however, has not been scheduled yet.
Chris Trentine of CBT Construction thanked the Village Council for its patience during the Sept. 15 meeting.
“I know we’re all ready for this to pass, and I know it’s a lot of everybody’s issues at hand,” he said. “So, it’s nobody’s fault. I think we’re all just trying to get this done.”
Islamorada planning staff analysis prior to that meeting found that the redevelopment as proposed would result in “an over-intensification of use” and would be “adverse to the public interest.” A sticking point appeared to be the number of variances, which are exceptions to code requirements, sought by the applicant in order to construct a 5,400-plus square-foot outdoor seating area in addition to inside seating in the former bank building.
The applicant had asked the village to remove or reduce requirements for landscaping buffers between the property and surrounding streets, and to reduce required parking from 70 spaces to 41 spaces, among other code exemptions.
In a Sept. 29 email to Quick, Horan cautioned the village against approving the previously requested variances.
“Because of the incredible number of variances by requested, the Village will be establishing a precedent that will be used against it for years to come,” he wrote.
The council in April awarded an alcoholic beverage use permit to the applicant before details of the construction plans had been settled on and reviewed by planning staff.
Last fall, the village’s acting planning director approved the redevelopment of the property; however, that did not include the proposed outdoor seating. Major conditional use approval was later required by village staff.