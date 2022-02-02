Legendary Key West musician Coffee Butler, whose legacy throughout the Southernmost City was honored with the city's major entertainment venue being named the Coffee Butler Amphitheater, has died.
He was 93.
Social media was abuzz early Wednesday morning with the news of the icon's passing.
Lofton Ambrose Butler was born in Bahama Village on Nov. 23, 1928 into a family of musicians. His uncles and cousins all played music. According to a recent story in The Key West Citizen's Paradise section by photographer Ralph DePalma, Lofton had a young friend who kept mispronouncing his nickname as “Loffy,” and began calling him Coffee instead, which was the beginning of the legend.
Butler began performing with his father Duke Butler’s nine-piece band, Duke and the Royal Aces, at the Imperial Café and the Cuban Club on Duval Street. After graduating in 1948, he tried out with the Negro League’s Kansas City Monarchs. Eventually, he played in the Florida/Cuba League for the Palm Beach Rockets, traveling between Miami, Tampa, and Cuba in 1950 and 1951.
He was drafted into military service in 1952. After he returned from the U.S. Army, Butler met the love of his life. He married Virginia “Martha” Carpentier in 1957. Martha was a big reason for his long success and stable life, keeping him well grounded in his Key West roots. After 54 years of happiness, Martha passed away in 2011.