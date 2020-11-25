The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County reported one new death amid 76 new cases of COVID-19 from Friday, Nov. 20, to Monday, Nov. 23.
Also, during the weekend, 321 cases were recategorized from “missing city,” resulting in 271 cases added to Key West, bringing the total cases in the Southernmost City to 1,799, while 31 cases were added to Key Largo (for a total of 394), 29 to Marathon (297), 27 to Summerland Key (96), 19 to Tavernier (203), 10 to Big Pine Key (62), seven to Islamorada (77), two to Cudjoe Key (14), and one each to Key Colony Beach (13) and Plantation Key (one).
One case was recategorized from Sugarloaf Key (now at eight), Ramrod Key (five), and Marathon Shores (zero). Two cases were recategorized as non-Florida residents.
The latest COVID-19 related death in Monroe County was confirmed Monday as a 75-year-old man who had multiple underlying health conditions, according to the local health department. The county has recorded 28 resident deaths since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
U.S. 1 Radio’s Morning Magazine reported on Monday that 35 inmates at the Monroe County jail had tested positive recently for the coronavirus. All of the cases tested were either very mild or asymptomatic, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
All appropriate inmates and staff are being tested, Linhardt said. The affected inmates have been moved to a separate wing of the jail and are in single cells where they are being medically monitored while under quarantine.
“My team has done an amazing job keeping our detention staff and inmates safe during these incredibly difficult times,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “We have plans in place to deal with this situation and will move forward accordingly.”
Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates, his wife, Cheryl, and daughter Crystal, who had announced last week they were hospitalized with COVID-19, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, according to a social media post on Monday from the couple’s daughter, Tammy Cates Berard.
Berard posted, “Right now, Cheryl and Crystal are critically ill, with Crystal being in the most danger,” adding “They have a long hard journey ahead of them but the family is very hopeful that all three of them will return home to us.”
State-wide, the number of COVID-19 cases inched closer to 1 million during the weekend, hitting 944,745 cases on Monday, with 18,085 resident deaths. Also as of Monday, the state’s positivity rate had decreased to 6.99%, as Monroe County’s positivity rate also dropped from a high of 20.38% on Friday to 9.26% to begin this week.
But health officials warned with the cold and flu season right around the corner, there could be an increase in the spread of the coronavirus.
“If you wear your mask and wash your hands, you’ll prevent getting those diseases, or at least you’ll really cut the chances down,” Florida Department of Health in Monroe County Administrator Bob Eadie said earlier this week on U.S. 1 Radio.
“Our behaviors are what’s going to drive our results here,” he continued, “So we need to be really careful and really vigilant. That’s the reality, that’s where we are.”
The Key West City Commission voted unanimously last week to approve emergency orders imposing stricter mask rules, as well as canceling all special events on city properties through Dec. 31.
As cities seek ways to fight the virus, testing locations have increased through the Keys. A listing of those locations can be found at http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov/covid19.
The local Department of Health recently announced a new walk-up kiosk in Big Pine Key, provided by Curative, with more than 500 tests a day available to the public. The testing site is located at Moose Lodge No. 1585, 21 Wilder Road.
The company’s oral-fluid swab testing is an alternative method to nasopharyngeal swabs in testing for COVID-19. Results are sent to patients via SMS text or email within 24-48 hours.
Testing is currently available by walk-up or appointment. Appointments are available at http://www.curative.com.
The Florida Department of Health offers free COVID-19 testing to all Monroe County residents, with valid identification. Appointments are required; to schedule, call 786-910-9764 or email testingmonroe@flhealth.gov.
In Key West, testing is available on Wednesdays at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., from 9 a.m. to noon, and Fridays, from 1 to 4 p.m. In Tavernier, testing is available on Tuesdays at the Roth Building, 50 High Point Road, from 1 to 4 p.m. In Marathon, testing is available on Thursdays at the Ruth Ivins Center, 3333 Overseas Highway, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. All events are scheduled as weather permits.