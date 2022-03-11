Ten grants totaling more than $1 million are making their way to the Florida Keys to drastically scale up efforts to restore local coral reefs through the National Marine Sanctuary Program’s Mission: Iconic Reefs.
Mission: Iconic Reefs is an innovative initiative spearheaded by Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary to restore nearly 3,000,000 square feet of the Florida Reef Tract, about the size of 52 football fields, at seven key reef sites — one of the largest strategies ever proposed for coral restoration. The grants will build capacity to undertake the massive coral restoration initiative over the next two decades by supporting coral propagation used to restore reefs and raising native grazing species such as Caribbean king crabs and long-spined sea urchins to re-introduce onto the reefs and help keep them clean and healthy.
“When we say ‘capacity’, what we mean is the real-world tools necessary to turn abstract ideas into actual results,” Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman said. “From acquiring new vessels to growing algae-eating crabs and urchins, to establishing new nurseries, the diversity of the proposals demonstrates the range of tools and infrastructure required for succeeding at this scale of work.”
The funds will support organizations with a demonstrated expertise in coral and/or grazers restoration that are engaging in restoration at one or more of the seven Mission: Iconic Reefs sites. Grant recipients include: the Coral Restoration Foundation, Florida Aquarium, Florida International University, Florida Sea Base – Boy Scouts of America, Florida State University, Mote Marine Laboratory, Reef Renewal USA, Smithsonian Institution and University of Florida.
“Mission: Iconic Reefs is an unprecedented opportunity to safeguard our nation’s only continental barrier reef. It will require expanded capacity and strong partnerships to reach the ambitious goal of restoring 3 million square feet of reefs,” said Kris Sarri, president and CEO of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. “The investments we are making today will benefit the Florida Keys for years into the future by strengthening resiliency. We are proud to be a partner with NOAA’s Office of Habitat Conservation in this groundbreaking effort.”
Mission: Iconic Reefs builds on decades of pioneering restoration efforts proven successful in the Florida Keys, setting the stage for this large-scale, multi-phased restoration effort. The first phase begins with restoring elkhorn and staghorn corals—fast-growing species that have not been affected by the current outbreak of stony coral tissue loss disease. The second phase will focus on incorporating resilient corals of other slower-growing species and introducing grazer species that control invasive algae that can smother and outcompete coral. The goal is to restore diversity and ecological function to the reefs by returning coral cover at the seven reef sites to a self-sustaining level.
“Mission: Iconic Reefs relies on the collaboration and contributions of numerous partners,” said Chris Doley, Chief of the NOAA Office of Habitat Conservation’s Restoration Center. “We are dedicated to supporting all of our continued work toward achieving the goals of this ambitious effort. Together, we can make a difference in preserving the future of coral reefs in the Florida Keys.”
During the last 40 years, coral reefs in the Florida Keys suffered dramatic declines. Nearly 90% of the live corals that once dominated the reefs in the Keys have been lost.
Losing coral reefs could result in cascading effects to the Florida Keys region’s economy and culture. This unique habitat generates billions of dollars in recreation and tourism for the state of Florida. In 2019, the foundation released a study showing that economic activity generated in Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is responsible for contributing $4.4 billion and 43,000 jobs across the state of Florida. Healthy coral reefs provide habitat for recreationally and commercially important fish and a myriad of other animals. Coral reefs such as those in the Florida Keys are effective in mitigating coastal hazard risks and increasing coastal resilience. They provide substantial protection against coastal storms and storm surges by reducing wave energy by an average of 97%, according to NOAA.
Also this month, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Institute of Oceanography have partnered to construct a new seawater system at the FIO’s Keys Marine Laboratory in Layton. This state-of-the-art seawater system will provide the means to preserve and restore coral colonies to Florida’s coral reef that have been impacted by Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease.
The Stoney Coral Tissue Loss Disease has resulted in massive die-offs of many coral species. The severity of this disease resulted in an unprecedented effort to further research on the disease and develop intervention approaches. The coral rescue response has relocated at-risk coral colonies from Florida’s coral reef to aquariums across the country in order to conserve and protect the genetic diversity of these coral species.
This coral reef seawater restoration system is the first facility that will be able to receive the corals from propagation efforts at aquariums and will temporarily hold thousands of juvenile corals in a high quality environment while being transferred from the land-based aquaria back to the reef each year.
“Florida’s coral reef is an important part of the Everglades ecosystem and it is critical that we take steps to preserve it,” FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood said in a prepared statement. “This facility greatly increases our capacity to save many of these coral species.”