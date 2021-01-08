There were 102 new cases of COVID-19 cases in the Florida Keys on Thursday, bringing the Monroe County total to 4,529 cases, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.
Of those cases, 4,309 are residents, while 220 are classified as non-residents.
Key West added 44 new cases, bringing the Southernmost City’s total to 2,341. Other areas recording increases were Key Largo with 17 new cases and Marathon with 14. Tavernier, Islamorada and Big Pine Key each added two cases, while one new case was reported in Key Colony Beach, Long Key, Ramrod Key and Duck Key.
To date, there have been 35 deaths in Monroe County; currently, there are two people hospitalized.
State-wide, there have been 1,409,906 cases reported, with 22,317 deaths.
On Wednesday, the local health department said its website and hotline to register for the COVID-19 vaccine will be available next week.
The agency has asked the public to not go to any of the DOH-Monroe locations without an appointment for services, including COVID-19 vaccines, for the safety of its staff and clients. The vaccine will not be provided without an appointment.
DOH-Monroe officials said department staff have been overwhelmed with phone calls and emails from residents seeking the vaccine, which they anticipate receiving in the near future.