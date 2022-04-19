Another round of migrants from Cuba landed in the Florida Keys on Sunday and Monday, in what has been an especially busy year for migrants attempting to cross the Florida Straits from the embattled nation.
Sunday’s group contained eight adult males and three adult females who arrived on Smathers Beach in Key West in a wooden fishing vessel around 2 p.m. No injuries were reported, and they were taken into the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to be processed for removal proceedings, said Adam Hoffner, division chief of the CBP’s Miami Sector. The group of migrants reported they had departed from Havana.
Twenty-two migrants from Cuba were taken into custody in the Florida Keys on Monday in two separate events, CBP officials said in a social media post. Customs and Border Protection did not provide specifics on where in the Keys the migrants landed by press time.
The U.S. Coast Guard reported they had turned over 67 Haitians and 15 Cubans to the Bahamian military Friday after two cutters interdicted with two vessels last week. The crew of the cutter Campbell spotted an overloaded sail freighter on April 11 and brought aboard everyone on board due to safety concerns. There were 51 males, 10 females and six minors among the group. On Friday, the cutter Charles Sexton spotted a chug near the Bahamas and brought aboard 15 Cuban males.
The Coast Guard has interdicted 3,519 Haitian migrants since Oct. 1. In fiscal year 2021, the Coast Guard interdicted 1,527 Haitian migrants; 418 in fiscal year 2020; 932 in fiscal year 2019; 609 in fiscal year 2018 and 419 in fiscal year 2017.
It has been a busy year for interdictions with migrants from Cuba as well, as the Coast Guard has interdicted 1,295 Cubans since Oct. 1. The Coast Guard interdicted 838 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2021; 49 in fiscal year 2020; 13 in fiscal year 2019; 59 in fiscal year 2018; 1,468 in fiscal year 2017 and 5,396 in fiscal year 2016.
On Saturday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Coast Guard in arresting two men from Tampa after 170 gallons of gasoline, as well as “items consistent with smuggling operations, were found in a boat they were operating,” according to Sheriff’s Office spokeman Adam Linhardt.
Giovanny Vigoa, 44, and Miguel Rubio, 42, were both charged with illegally transporting gasoline.
The Coast Guard requested assistance from the Sheriff’s Office with a vessel inspection on the gulf side of Marathon near 33rd street around 12:20 p.m. Saturday. The two men were on a 1995 Wellcraft cabin vessel with multiple containers of gas. They also had a satellite phone, fuel transfer pump, a GPS that was thrown overboard, large amounts of bottled water, a large array of apples and other produce and two small fishing rods “that were non-typical for saltwater fishing,” the release reads. They had no bait or tackle on board. Both men were taken to jail. Linhardt said their case will be handled by federal authorities.