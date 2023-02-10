A group of 114 Haitian migrants made landfall in Tavernier on Thursday, Feb. 9, in an old rustic sailboat.

The group, which included 10 women and 10 juveniles, arrived early in the morning behind a home on Oleander Drive at Mile Marker 93, according to local law enforcement sources. The group was being processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

tohara@keysnews.com