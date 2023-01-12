A 1,000-pound fishing net and 1,000-pound buoy produced hefty concerns for managers of Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, as those items were carried onto the reef tract in the wake of a holiday cold front that moved through the area.
Local charter captain Brice Barr, who operates the Double Down fishing boat and serves as president of the Key West Charter Boat Association, spotted the 1,000 pound and roughly 100 red buoys, floating above a derelict fishing net lodged on the sea floor near Eastern Dry Rocks Sanctuary Preservation Area.
“I saw it through my binoculars and didn’t know what it was so we went over to take a closer look,” Barr said. “My charter was thinking we could lift it into the boat but I said ‘no that ain’t happening.’ I wanted to at least get it back into the sand but couldn’t move it.”
Although the net was lodged in a stationary location, its potential release was a threat to nearby coral restoration taking place at Eastern Dry Rocks, where more than 30,000 baby corals have been outplanted under the Mission: Iconic Reefs effort, according to Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary spokesman Scott Atwell.
Barr notified Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Sanctuary staff and Regional Response Coordinator Lisa Symons quickly organized a solution. First, Symons connected with potential salvors to obtain a quote for the cost of removal, and then set out to find the money. The board of the Marine Preservation Society of the Florida Keys, a recently formed non-profit group, quickly reviewed and chose to approve the request for funds.
“We live here and give here,” Society chairman Tom Davidson, Jr. said. “Reacting quickly to this kind of need is at the heart of our mission.”
With the cost approved, Key West Harbor Services tackled the job on Jan. 5, retrieving and hauling the net to its a marina on Stock Island, where it was estimated to weigh more than a 1,000 pounds and measured more than 30 feet in length, Atwell said.
“This net had been in the water for one to two weeks based on the amount of sea life growing on it,” Symons said. “It’s a type of gill net used on commercial fishing boats, which are prohibited in state of Florida waters. Their use is regulated in federal waters by the fishery management councils and the NOAA National Marine Fishery Service. We are working with NOAA oceanographers to do a hindcast model to try to determine where it may have been lost or cut loose.”
The net was recovered in 30 feet of water about 150 yards from a SPA mooring buoy. The unidentified boat from which it came is subject to civil penalties for discharging debris into the sanctuary, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to phone NOAA’s Law Enforcement Hotline at (800) 853-1964.
“This story is a good reminder that if you see something, say something,” said Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman, “It ended well because of quick action by Brice Barr, and we are grateful to him and his colleagues who provide critical eyes on the water. Along with the rapid response from the Marine Preservation Society, we’re in good hands in the Florida Keys.”
Meanwhile, a pair of marker buoys that delineate the boundary of Dry Tortugas National Park were lost during the recent cold front, with one of them traveling as far east as the Carysfort South Sanctuary Preservation Area east of Key Largo, and the other as far as Boynton Beach. Chafing of the buoy line lacerated some of the corals in the Carysfort Sanctuary Preservation Area.
“We are grateful for Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary cooperation and assistance in the recovery of one of our boundary buoys lost in a recent storm,” Dry Tortugas National Park Superintendent Glenn Simpson said. The park funded removal of the buoy, which took place on Jan. 10.