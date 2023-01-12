A 1,000-pound fishing net and 1,000-pound buoy produced hefty concerns for managers of Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, as those items were carried onto the reef tract in the wake of a holiday cold front that moved through the area.

Local charter captain Brice Barr, who operates the Double Down fishing boat and serves as president of the Key West Charter Boat Association, spotted the 1,000 pound and roughly 100 red buoys, floating above a derelict fishing net lodged on the sea floor near Eastern Dry Rocks Sanctuary Preservation Area.