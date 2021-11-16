Two men died during the weekend in separate incidents in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, a 46-year-old San Diego, California, man died after jumping from a boat to catch a football, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.
The Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 1 p.m. that a commercial pontoon boat with Salty Bottom Charters was en route to the new boat docks near the entrance to Key Haven with an injured person, later identified as Liam John Daly.
Witnesses on the boat said Daly took a diving leap from the boat and into shallow water to catch a football and surfaced face-down and unresponsive.
Waiting paramedics then took Daly to Lower Keys Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Foul play is not expected to be a factor in the incident; autopsy results are pending.
On Friday, a 29-year-old Panama City, Florida man who apparently took his own life at the Dion’s Quik Mart on Big Coppitt Key was identified as Laken Shane George.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to the gas station at approximately 9:25 p.m. after a clerk called 911 and reported two intoxicated people who pulled up in a pickup were arguing at the gas pumps.
Shortly after, a second 911 call came in referring to a subject with a gunshot wound.
The man arguing with George reported that George shot himself while they were both outside the truck near the gas pumps.
George was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:53 p.m.
Foul play is not believed to be a factor in the incident; autopsy results are pending.