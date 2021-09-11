Summerland Key’s Lindsey Anderson was living in her native New York City in 2001. She recalls how on Sept. 15, 2001, a Saturday, she emerged from the subway on 5th Avenue in Lower Manhattan. When she got above ground, she reflexively looked up in the sky, looking for the Twin Towers as a reference point by which to orient herself. Upon remembering they were no longer there, she burst into tears.
“It’s like the sun not being in the sky,” Anderson said last week.
The Tuesday prior, Sept. 11, Anderson had arrived at her office on 26th Street. It was a unique location in that it was on the 20th floor and had a view straight down 5th Avenue toward the Financial District. At the time, the neighborhoods of Greenwich Village and SoHo didn’t have many tall buildings, and the World Trade Center was in full view.
That morning, when she arrived, there was a group of people looking in that direction out of the conference room windows. When she asked what was happening, they replied that one of the towers at the World Trade Center was on fire. She went to her desk, but a few minutes later, there was commotion in the same conference room.
“I heard shouting from the conference room, so I came running from my desk to the window, and they said, ‘Holy (expletive), a plane just hit the other tower,’” Anderson recalled.
Speculation began and one coworker suggested the possibility of a terrorist attack.
“I said, ‘No, don’t say that. I don’t even want to entertain that thought,’” she said.
The truth of the matter didn’t hit her until news anchors on a small television in the room discussed the possibility of a terrorist attack and then showed pictures of the Pentagon, which had also just been hit by a plane. The signal was fuzzy since the TV antennas were on top of the damaged towers.
Anderson tried phoning a friend who worked on the 95th floor of one of the towers and had been set to return to work from maternity leave that August. Because of the huge number of phone calls being made, all she got was a busy signal on her first few attempts. Finally, she tried her friend’s home phone and she picked up. Her friend had decided the job was too much and had quit. Then Anderson’s friend said her former company was being evacuated since the building was reportedly about to collapse. It seemed unbelievable.
Anderson watched from the window as the first of the towers began to crumble. At first, she thought it was a mirage from the heat coming off the building and in the sunlight, shattered glass could be seen glittering.
“I had to watch that building disappear. I swear there’s something in my brain that broke. I had to leave the room and went into our little kitchen. I thought I was going to faint,” Anderson said.
To this day, Anderson cannot watch the frequently-played footage of the event, or hear the sound of the planes accelerate. She did not watch the second tower fall.
Anderson saw the towers being built in the early 1970s and had been in the towers many times. Her brother had his graduation on one of the roofs, and her grandmother had a birthday at Windows on the World, a restaurant that was near the top of the North Tower.
Anderson says that day changed things for New Yorkers. Whereas before, there was an unspoken code to keep your gaze straight forward and ignore others, the attacks brought the city together in compassion for each other. Anderson recalls seeing a man that day emerge from the subway covered in white dust from the collapse and asking him if he was all right.
The effects of the Sept. 11 attacks also reverberated throughout America. It caused profound changes in U.S. foreign policy, but also, as Anderson put it, “it took away a certain innocence that, number 1, we could be attacked on our soil and relatively easily, and number 2, that human beings are capable of doing evil to each other. And for what reason?”
Those effects also extended to the Florida Keys, as then-Tavernier fire chief Tom Cullen learned that his 31-year-old son, Tommy Cullen, had died in the towers. Tommy was a New York City firefighter and responded with five others from Squad 41 in the South Bronx. In all, 343 firefighters were lost. The day after the attacks, the elder Cullen drove from the Keys to New York nonstop with his dog.
“Pictures on TV don’t do it justice,” Cullen told the Free Press at the time. “There’s a pile of debris there that is two to three stories high. You can smell the death and fires are still burning there.”
A Key West man, L. Russell Keene III, is among the names on the Ground Zero memorial, built where the towers collapsed. He was a 1985 graduate of Mary Immaculate High School, now called The Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea. His death had not yet been confirmed on Sept. 19, 2001, when his father, L. Russell Keene II, told The Key West Citizen he was “in the mode he’s just possibly alive.” But Keene III, a security analyst at the investment bank Keefe Bruyette & Woods on the 89th floor of the South Tower, had perished.
A Salvation Army captain named David Worthy, also of Key West, traveled to New York on Sept. 16, 2001, to dispense food and give words of condolence to first responders.
He described to The Citizen weeks later that “nothing, not Hurricane Andrew or the Value Jet crash or the Northridge (California) earthquake — no tragedy I have ever worked has come close to what I saw in New York.”
It’s one of the most well-remembered events in recent American history. To Anderson, it was up-close and personal. But she said certain feelings around the attacks are universal, such as the feelings of patriotism and the bewilderment at the capacity of some humans to inflict pain on others.
“The screwed-up thing is, I got to work and thought it was such a beautiful day,” Anderson said of that Tuesday morning 20 years ago.
Communities all across the country will gather Saturday to remember the 2,996 lives lost 20 years ago in the twin towers of the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.
In the Keys, a number of ceremonies are planned. Monroe County Fire Rescue will be holding events to commemorate those who died. They will be held at fire stations at Tavernier, Layton, Conch Key, Big Pine Key, Cudjoe Key, Sugarloaf Key, Big Coppitt Key and Stock Island.
The Key West Fire Museum will hold an official unveiling of an 8-ton piece of concrete art, from the debris of the World Trade Center towers, which were turned into art pieces by artist Sandra Priest and her project, Project911UP. The museum will open at 8 a.m. and the ceremony will start at 8:30 a.m. with several members of the Key West City Commission and Fire Department and local law enforcement officers speaking.
Priest donated two pieces, one for the museum and another placed on the seafloor next to the USNS Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg earlier in the week.
On Saturday, 9/11, divers plan to unfurl a 40-by-30 foot American flag on bow of the Vandenberg. The plan is to place the flag the former military ship at 9 a.m. with a Navy fly-over with two helicopters from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, said Capt. Joe Weatherby, who organized the Vandenberg wreck project.
The observance will be presented live on Monroe County Fire Rescue’s Facebook page at fb.com/monroecountyfirerescue. At 9:50 a.m., the primary fire apparatus will be brought out of the station. At 9:59, the time of the South Tower’s collapse, the apparatus’ air horn will sound in three sets of five blasts followed by a moment of silence. The flag will be lowered to half-mast, and the horn will sound again at 10:28, the time of the North Tower’s collapse. The flag will then be raised at the station and normal duties will resume.
Marathon’s firehouse will have a short ceremony as well, lasting about a half hour beginning at 8:30 a.m. A representative said they hope to have a few speakers about the history of 9/11 and a presentation from the honor guard. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
A press release said Islamorada Fire Rescue will not hold an in-person ceremony because of the increased risk of COVID-19 at the moment. They will have a virtual ceremony on their website and Facebook page.
The Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department plans to hold an in-house event for on-shift personnel but no public ceremony due to COVID concerns. However, the public is invited to stop by the 9/11 memorial at Station 25 to offer prayers.