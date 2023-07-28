2023.07.28 lobster mini season

Jaxson Brady, 5, of Dunkirk, Maryland, shows off part of his catch during the first day of lobster mini season on Big Pine Key.

 Photo by Jake Brady

Violent thunderstorms, low visibility, and high water temperatures appeared to keep the 2023 mini-season off to a slow start.

“It was rough, and you really couldn’t see anything on the Gulf of Mexico side around the Mud Keys,” said one 25-year veteran. “With the rain, lightning, and vis, the first day was a waste of time.”

ted.lund@keysnews.com