With every person 18 and older now eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations and nearly 25% of the state’s population already vaccinated, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County on Friday 25 new cases of the coronavirus in the Florida Keys.
The new cases bring the total for the Florida Keys to 6,660 since the start of the pandemic a little more than a year ago.
Of the new cases in the county, nine were reported in both Key West and Marathon, four in Tavernier, three in Sugarloaf Key and one new case each in Key Largo, Islamorada, Cudjoe Key and Ramrod Key, as well as one non-resident.
To date, there have been 3,091 cases reported in Key West, while Key Largo draws closer to 1,000 cases at 999; other areas with more than 100 cases include Marathon (755), Tavernier (490), Islamorada (229), Summerland Key (167) and Big Pine Key (146).
There have been 49 COVID-related resident deaths in the Florida Keys.
State-wide, there have been 2,104,686 cases reported, resulting in 33,906 deaths.
There are currently four people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Monroe County.
The Florida Key’s positivity rate matches that of the state, as both are at 6.73%.