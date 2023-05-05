Singer-songwriter James Slater fires up the packed Ocean Key Resort’s Sunset Pier on Wednesday evening, officially kicking off the 27th annual Key West Songwriters Festival. Slater has performed at the event for more than 20 years and recently recorded his new album ‘Famous in Key West,’ at Jimmy Buffett’s Shrimpboat Sound studio at the Historic Seaport. Tracks include a tune called ‘Guys Named Captain,’ which was recorded by Kenny Chesney and includes nods to famed Key Westers like Captain Tony, Captain Outrageous as well as Slater’s own father, Captain Vick, a mandolin-playing psychiatrist. Slater has also written tunes for Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Jamey Johnson and Martina McBride, among others.
Dylan Altman and his band perform their trademark blues take on country music Wednesday at the Sunset Pier. Altman has penned No. 1 songs for Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean and Jake Owen.
Multi-genre singer-rapper Jelly Roll, fresh from his triple win at the Country Music Television Music Awards, will perform at the 27th annual Key West Songwriters Festival.
Featuring more than 250 performing songwriters including multi-genre singer/rapper Jelly Roll, fresh from his triple win at the Country Music Television Music Awards, the 27th annual Key West Songwriters Festival features an unparalleled five-day experience for music fans.
Audiences can savor everything from powerhouse country rock and blues to Americana through Sunday, May 7, at more than 50 shows and jam sessions in island settings. Spearheaded by Rams Head Presents and international performing rights organization BMI, the festival has become a tradition for an incomparable group of writers and musicians.
The 2023 lineup includes three-time Grammy Award-nominee Elle King, country pop notable Mitchell Tenpenny, renowned southern writer Rivers Rutherford, prolific chart-topper Jeffrey Steele, former Mavericks frontman Raul Malo and the songwriting super-trio dubbed the Love Junkies.
Following Wednesday’s kickoff events, highlighted by a performance by festival favorite James Slater, anticipated highlights include a concert by Jelly Roll set for 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront. With more than 24 albums to his credit, including 2021’s “Ballads of the Broken,” Jelly Roll delves into genres ranging from country-tinged rock to rap.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, a free “block party” performance is scheduled in the 200 block of Duval Street. The high-energy event will be headlined by Michael Ray.
Most of the festival’s shows feature a rotating group of writer-performers and many have no admission charge. Offerings will be presented at island city bars, restaurants, resort beaches and poolsides as well as event headquarters, the Rams Head Southernmost Bar & Restaurant at 804 Whitehead St.
In addition, ticketed group shows will be staged at venues ranging from the San Carlos Institute, 516 Duval St., to the Fury Catamaran during an exclusive sunset cruise.