Featuring more than 250 performing songwriters including multi-genre singer/rapper Jelly Roll, fresh from his triple win at the Country Music Television Music Awards, the 27th annual Key West Songwriters Festival features an unparalleled five-day experience for music fans.

Songwriters logo 2

Audiences can savor everything from powerhouse country rock and blues to Americana through Sunday, May 7, at more than 50 shows and jam sessions in island settings. Spearheaded by Rams Head Presents and international performing rights organization BMI, the festival has become a tradition for an incomparable group of writers and musicians.