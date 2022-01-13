For only the second time in base history, Naval Air Station Key West will have a woman officer serve as base commander in May.
Capt. Elizabeth Regoli will relieve Capt. Mark Sohaney as commanding officer of Naval Air Station Key West in a ceremony scheduled for May 12 at 10 a.m. in Hangar A-936 on Boca Chica Field.
Capt. Lin Hutton served as base commander from 1995 to 1997.
Sohaney has been at Key West for three years and will continue his Navy career as the commanding officer of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, according to Naval Air Station Key West spokeswoman Trice Denny.
The Pearl Harbor base is home to more than 175 tenant commands, 11 ships, 18 submarines and six fixed-wing aviation squadrons. The total base population is 66,300-plus Navy and Air Force active duty personnel, civilians and family members, Denny said.
“I am beyond humbled and honored to continue my Navy career at such a historic Navy installation,” Sohaney said. “I will certainly miss the camaraderie, community and complete military support the people of the Florida Keys have provided to the Navy, and me, during my tour here.”
Regoli is reporting from the U.S. Naval Academy, where she was a battalion officer, and now serves as the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program Manager, Denny said.
Regoli’s previous duty assignments include flying the P-3C Orion with the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 and flying the T-34C with the “Boomers” of Training Squadron (VT) 27 as an instructor pilot.
Regoli then reported to aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) to serve as flag lieutenant for Commander, Carrier Strike Group 3.
Regoli then reported to the “Old Buzzards” of Special Projects Patrol Squadron (VPU) 1, where she deployed six times in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Denny said.
From 2012 to 2014, Regoli served as Naval military aide to the vice president under then-Vice President Joseph R. Biden. In 2015, Regoli joined VP-9 “Golden Eagles,” where she served as the commanding officer.
A native of San Jose, California, Regoli earned her wings as a Naval Aviator in 2001. In 2007, she earned a Master of Science Degree from the School of Business Administration at the University of San Diego, with an emphasis in Global Leadership. Additionally, she is a 2009 graduate of the Naval War College, having earned a Master of Arts Degree in National Strategic Studies.