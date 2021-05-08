A proposed timeline to jumpstart construction of affordable workforce housing on a 3.2-acre parcel in Bahama Village met with some resistance Thursday, May 6, at a meeting of the Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Committee.
Key West strategic plan consultant Elisa Levy presented the proposed timeline as well as other development options for the project to BVRAC members to get their input. City officials are trying to speed the process of finding a developer in order to meet an April 2022 deadline for a state grant that could fund a large part of the cost. While that is almost a year away, the contractor Request for Proposals (RFP) process can take a year or more to complete.
Levy said city officials are proposing to finish writing the RFP by the end of June, set an August deadline for receipt of contractor proposals and award the contract by the end of September.
“That’s the goal as of now, So, our primary focus … is to develop the RFP,” Levy said.
But the relatively quick RFP turnaround concerned new BVRAC member Yolanda Mingo, who said it is important for the city to get input throughout the process not only from BVRAC but from Bahama Village residents. She pointed out that a Thursday, May 13, community meeting on the 3.2 project (to be held at the Douglass Gym from 6 to 8 p.m.) — is only about two weeks before the June 3 BVRAC meeting.
“At what point would you come back to BVRAC and how much time would we have to digest that,” Mingo said, referring to resident input that will be gathered on May 13. “We’ve waited so long to do this. Let’s not rush it. We want it [3.2 development] to be nice.”
BVRAC Vice Chair Patricia Eables agreed on not rushing the process. But she also said that people who attend the May 13 community meeting should come to the June 3 BVRAC meeting to help move along the RFP process.
Levy agreed that it would “be prudent” not to unnecessarily rush the process.
“I realize there was a lot of frustration, understandable frustration, that we had not engaged the community in Bahama Village enough or even at all in the recent efforts to get their input,” she said.
City officials, in an effort to qualify for the state funding, had in March attempted to hire AH Monroe, a local AIDS services and affordable housing provider, as the developer without going out for a formal RFP. After BVRAC and other community members objected, the non-profit organization withdrew its informal proposal, leading to the new RFP direction.
In other action at Thursday’s meeting, BVRAC members voted unanimously to change the design of the proposed new community center located next to the Douglass Gym from two stories to one. The change will reduce the proposed footprint by about 1,400 square feet and will save approximately $750,000. A draft new design of a one-story structure still allows enough space for all the previously-planned classrooms, office space, kitchen and large auditorium.
“We were wasting a lot of space and expense” with the two-story design, said Key West Engineering Director Steve McAlearney.
Karen Wilman, Key West City Senior Construction Manager, told BVRAC members that the new design will eliminate staircases, an elevator and other second-floor features including bathrooms, hallways and mechanical infrastructure. While the building costs will come down an estimated $750,000, the project may stay at its original $4.5 million budget, she said, if that savings can be used to enhance other elements of the new community center.
“We’re hoping to lower the cost of the building and maybe choose to spend that money somewhere else,” Wilman explained.
The change to a one-story structure came after architect K2M Design, Inc., discovered site safety issues in its first design, Wilman said. She told BVRAC members that K2M will stay within its initial approved budget even though it will now redesign the project.
BVRAC members also received an update on the new health center being built at 727 Fort St., the site of the historic Frederick Douglass School band room. Community Health of South Florida is currently redeveloping the band room building into a medical center. Marianne Finizio, CHI Vice President of Community Relations, said the center should be opening in early summer.
“We are looking at completing the project by the end of June. We would do a soft opening in July,” she said, adding that an official grand-opening ceremony for the community is scheduled for Aug. 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The health center will offer a variety of health care services to Bahama Village residents, although any city resident can make an appointment at the clinic. The health center will offer family practice health services, dental, social workers, OBGYN and pediatric care, and will have a psychiatrist on staff. Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance will be accepted. If a patient has no insurance, they will pay on a sliding scale based on income.
“We don’t turn anyone away,” Finizio said.