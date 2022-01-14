Air Station Miami’s HC-144 Ocean Sentry air crew found a rustic vessel approximately 60 miles off Marquesas Key on Jan. 7. Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew repatriated 33 people to Cuba following three interdictions.
The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. returned 33 people to Cuba on Thursday, following three interdictions off the Florida Keys.
A Coast Guard air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West at about 4:15 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, of a rustic vessel approximately 80 miles off Key West.
A Coast Guard air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West at about 7 p.m., also on Saturday, of a rustic vessel approximately 60 miles off Marquesas Key.
A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West at about 9:45 a.m., Monday, Jan. 10, of a rustic vessel approximately 12 miles off Long Key.
“We urge people not to take to the sea in unseaworthy vessels,” said Coast Guard Cmdr. Jessica Davila, executive officer, Air Station Miami. “Our air and surface crews, along with our local and federal law enforcement partners, work together every day maintaining an active presence through the Florida Straits, and Mona and Windward passages to help save lives by deterring dangerous voyages.”
Since Oct. 1, Coast Guard crews have rescued 557 Cubans, compared to 838 island migrants in all of fiscal year 2021.
At the beginning of the new year, the Coast Guard was repatriating 119 migrants to Cuba when another 15 Cubans made their way to Sombrero Beach in Marathon, according to Customs and Border Protection officials. This was after a cargo tanker crew rescued 19 Cubans off Islamorada on Friday, Dec. 31. The migrants’ raft flipped over.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdictions, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.
At the beginning of the new year, the Coast Guard was repatriating 119 migrants to Cuba when another 15 Cubans made their way to Sombrero Beach in Marathon, according to Customs and Border Protection officials.