Manakey, a 1,005-pound male manatee, raises his head just before being released in Key Colony Beach. The adult marine mammal was discovered severely emaciated on June 10 near Duck Key, weighing only 460 pounds — about half its usual weight.
From left, Todd Weston, Rockie Weston, Zeiss Weston and Josie Norgren pose for a photo with an unnamed, rehabilitated adult male manatee before its release back to Florida Keys waters Tuesday in Key Colony Beach. The family helped marine mammal rescuers recover the manatee off the Keys’ Sombrero Beach in April 2022, suffering from propeller wounds to its head and a skull fracture caused by a boat strike.
A team from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, SeaWorld Orlando, the Florida Keys’ Dolphin Research Center and Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters release a rehabilitated manatee named Duval into a Keys canal Tuesday in Key Colony Beach, Fla.
An unnamed 1,295-pound rehabilitated male manatee with healed head wounds rests before being released back to Florida Keys waters Tuesday, Nov. 29, on Key Colony Beach. The adult male, measuring nearly 11 feet long, was rescued in April 2022 after a boat strike that caused propeller wounds across its head.
Photos by Andy Newman
Photos by Andy Newman
Dr. Scott Gearhart, medical director at the Florida Keys-based Dolphin Research Center, examines the head of a rehabilitated manatee before its release back to Florida Keys waters.
Photo by Andy Newman
Photos by Andy Newman
Three adult male manatees rescued from waters in the Florida Keys earlier this year were returned to a Keys canal Tuesday after being treated and rehabilitated at SeaWorld Orlando.
Personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Dolphin Research Center and Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters — organizations that assisted with the rescues — plus SeaWorld personnel helped transition the trio from transport trucks to land and then into the water.
Measuring as long as 11 feet, the manatees were rescued in April, June and July, respectively. Their medical conditions included a boat strike that caused a skull fracture, severe emaciation and gastric issues, dehydration and inflammation.
Treatment at SeaWorld ranged from removing bone fragments to antibiotics and nutritional support. Recently all three manatees were determined to be healthy and able to return to Florida Keys waters.
“Three animals in the same day … there’s nothing better,” said Dr. Scott Gearhart, medical director at Dolphin Research Center. “To take in an animal that needs your help and to see them released is fantastic … all three of them.”
Marine mammal experts remind the public to be vigilant when boating in Florida waters.
“We share the waterways with these animals,” Gearhart cautioned. “They’re very slow moving and they get into stuff, and you really need to be careful about what your activity is on the water.”
People who find injured, entangled or distressed manatees should call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s wildlife hotline at 888-404-3922. Early reporting sets rescue teams in motion so that animals can be saved, marine mammal experts said.