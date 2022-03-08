Large contingents of Haitian migrants continue to make their way to the Florida Keys, with 300 attempting to make landfall in the Florida Keys on large vessel that was barely seaworthy and nearly capsized on Sunday off Ocean Reef.
Of the 300, 163 Haitians attempted to swim to shore when the vessel neared land, according to the Customs and Border Protection. Many of the migrants needed medical attention, Customs and Border Protection stated.
Customs and Border Protection processed the Haitian migrants that made it to land and the U.S. Coast Guard placed the ones that did not make it to land on cutters, and as of Monday, the agency was still determining what to do with them, Coast Guard officials said Monday morning.
“Multiple agencies responded quickly & worked closely to protect a lot of lives today.” U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman tweeted on Sunday night.
It was not immediately know how many people were taken to hospitals. Many of the Haitians were seen draped in blue and white beach towels on land.
In January, the Coast Guard intercepted and assisted in the rescue of 176 Haitians aboard an overloaded sail freighter in Key Largo, near Ocean Reef. The vessel was initially detected by a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations flight crew about 25 miles northeast of Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, according to the Coast Guard. Coast Guard Sector Key West diverted Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew to the location of the vessel.
Once the Paul Clark’s crew arrived on scene with the grossly overloaded vessel, the crew provided personal flotation devices to prevent the loss of life. The weather conditions on scene were 20 mph winds with 4 to 6 foot seas, according to the Coast Guard.
The wooden sailing vessel was also operating without basic lifesaving equipment or navigation lights, according to the Coast Guard. Upon crossing inside the reef line, a Coast Guard Station Islamorada boat crew and federal law enforcement officers coordinated with state and local law enforcement agencies to take the immigrants into custody.
In December, a group of 52 Haitian migrants attempted to come into the United States via an old wooden sail boat called the Blood of Jesus, but were interdicted along Card Sound Road in Key Largo, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt and Customs and Border Protection.
The migrants included children and roughly 15 people who required medical treatment.