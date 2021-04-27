During the weekend, Monroe County added 40 new cases COVID-19 cases, according the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, bringing the total number of cases in the Florida Keys to 6,842.
The increase includes 18 new cases in Key West, seven in Key Largo, five in Tavernier, four non-residents, three in Marathon, two in Islamorada and one new case in Key Colony Beach.
Key West has reported 3,200 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic in March 2020. Key Largo has reported 1,039 cases, Marathon 780, Tavernier 518 and Islamorada 240.
There have been 169 cases reported in Summerland Key and 149 in Big Pine Key, while Cudjoe Key has reported 71 cases, Stock Island 64, Key Colony Beach 45, Sugarloaf Key 38, Little Torch Key 28, Long Key 26 and Ramrod Key 20.
Every resident 18 and older is eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations since the first week in April and, to date, nearly 8.5 million Floridians have been fully vaccinated, according to the Florida Department of Health.
In Monroe County, 33,849 people have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
State-wide, there have been 2,208,584 cases reported, resulting in 34,848 deaths. There have been 49 COVID-related resident deaths reported in the Florida Keys.
There is currently one person hospitalized with the coronavirus in Monroe County.
The Florida Key’s positivity rate is 8.05%, above that of the state, which is at 6.85%.
The Monroe County School District reported on its COVID-19 dashboard there have been 330 cases reported since the start of the school year in August; 247 of those cases involved students, while 39 were teachers and 44 schools staff.
For information on vaccinations and testing locations, visit the local health department website at http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov.