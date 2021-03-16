Since Friday, there have been 43 new cases of COVID-19 cases reported in the Florida Keys, bringing the total to 6,129 since the beginning of the pandemic a year ago, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.
Key West reported 11 new cases, bringing the Southernmost City’s total to 2,939. Nine new cases were reported in Marathon, bringing the city’s total to 695, while eight new cases were reported Tavernier, bringing that city’s total to 445. Key Largo and Cudjoe Key reported two new cases, bringing their totals to 907 and 61, respectively.
Big Pine Key reported five new cases, while Islamorada, Sugarloaf, Ramrod and Plantation keys each reported a single new case. Three new cases were categorized as missing city.
There are currently six people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals in the Florida Keys.
There have been 47 reported deaths in the county due to the coronavirus.
For information on testing locations and vaccination, visit the local health department website at http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov.