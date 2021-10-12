Two large groups and one small group of Cuban migrants were intercepted trying to come into the United States through the Florida Keys on Sunday and Monday and a suspected smuggler had been detained.
On Monday, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over a truck on U.S. 1 that was towing a go-fast boat with 32 Cuban migrants not very well hidden on the boat, according to Sheriff Rick Ramsay.
The driver of the truck — 29-year-old Reidel Garcia-Espino of Seffner, Florida —was taken to jail on the child neglect charge and could now face federal charges, may be pending, Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
On Sunday, a group of 18 Cuban migrants came ashore near the airport and were greeted by Key West Police officers. The migrants were traveling on a home-made vessel, commonly referred to as a “chug.”
Also on Sunday, U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to a maritime smuggling event near Big Pine Key, Florida. Four adult male Cuban migrants were taken into custody after they made landfall on a homemade vessel, Customs and Border Protection spokesman Rob Brisley said.
On Monday, 32 suspected Cuban migrants were found hiding in a go-fast boat that was stopped on U.S. 1. There were four passengers/suspected migrants with three young children ages 1½, 4 and 5 in the truck pulling the boat, Linhardt said.
A 17-year-old was among many people later found hiding in the forward v-berth area of the boat — for a total of 32 suspected migrants. Two women were pregnant and evaluated by Marathon Fire Rescue, Linhardt said.
Garcia-Espinowas charged with child neglect as the none of the three children in the truck were restrained by any type of seat belt or child seat.
Sgt. Joel Slough was on patrol at approximately 6 a.m. when he saw a rental truck pulling a large vessel northbound near 107th Street slower than the speed limit. Sgt. Slough performed a traffic stop. Sgt. Slough noted the children in the truck, the lack of child safety seats as well as the overwhelming smell of saltwater and body odor, Linhardt said.
Garcia-Espino said they had been fishing, but there was no fishing gear on the boat.
“That is not fishing boat,” Ramsay said of the speedboat. “That boat is designed to do one thing – go fast.”
U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations agents as well as Key Colony Beach Police and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers also responded. The migrants were turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Linhardt said.
Most likely, the Cubans in both landings will eventually be returned to Cuba.
"We continue to warn migrants about the dangers associated with traveling by sea. This is a dangerous journey on makeshift vessels across the Florida straits. None of the vessel were equipped with safety gear or life jackets," Brisley said.
On Saturday, U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued 10 Cubans stranded on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, and safely transferred them to Bahamian authorities on Sunday, according to the Coast Guard.
Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew arrived on scene and brought the migrants aboard, because of safety of life at sea concerns. An aircrew identified and notified Coast Guard Sector Key West of a rustic vessel that made landing with 10 people aboard, Thursday, at approximately 3:40 p.m., on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas. The aircrew dropped food, water and a radio to coordinate the rescue of the people, according to the Coast Guard.
“Coast Guard crews patrol the Florida Straits, Windward Passage and the Mona Passage to save lives by removing migrants from unsafe environments and deterring dangerous illegal migrant activity” said Ensign Gabby Busching, a duty watchstander at Coast Guard Sector Key West. “Seas, weather and water conditions can all change in an instant, you should expect the unexpected.”
No injuries were reported among the migrants. Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.
The numbers of Cuban migrants coming into the Keys and South Florida have increased dramatically this year as the economic situation in Cuba continues to decline.
Since Oct. 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted more than 838 Cubans in the Florida Straits and off South Florida, compared to 49 in 2020 and 313 in 2019, according to the Coast Guard.
In July, the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis rescued 13 Cuban nationals, nine males and four females, from the ocean after their vessel capsized approximately 26 miles southeast of Key West. The survivors also reported seven males and two females are missing, the Coast Guard said.
In May, eight Cubans were rescued, two were found deceased and another 10 were lost at sea and presumed dead when the vessel they were traveling in across the Florida Straits capsized.
The number of Cuban migrants making the dangerous crossing are much lower than right before the end of the “wet-foot, dry-foot” period when Cuban migrants were allowed to stay in the United States if they made it to dry land, but the numbers are beginning to rise again as the economic situation in Cuba continues to suffer from economic sanctions imposed by the United States and the fallout of COVID-19 pandemic on the island nation that relies heavily on tourism to support its economy.
Food and gas shortages have been reported across the country. In Havana, one Cuban told The Key West Citizen the economic situation in the capital city of the country is so bad that people stood in line for three to four hours to get a chicken, only to be told the supply had run out before everyone was served.
Inflation has increased at the same time and the Cuban economy decreased by 11% in the past year, according to Jorge Duany, director of Florida International University’s Cuban Research Institute. Cuba also can’t pay down its debt.
Last November, Western Union suspended operations across Cuba after new United States sanctions kicked in, shutting down a critical source of money for many Cuban families.
Since the “sonic attacks” on U.S. government workers several years ago, many members of the American consulate there have been sent home and the consulate does not have the staff to issue visas to Cubans who want to see family in the United States.