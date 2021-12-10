A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations flight crew spotted a suspicious vessel with twin outboard engines approximately 20 miles west of Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, on Sunday, Dec. 5. A suspected smuggling venture, one person was transferred to U.S. Border Patrol for further investigation.
The U.S. Coast Guard returned 51 migrants to Cuba and detained one smuggler this week.
Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew repatriated 51 people to Cuba on Wednesday following four interdictions due to safety of life at sea concerns between the Bahamas and the Florida Keys, according to the Coast Guard.
A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations flight crew reported to Sector Key West at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday of a suspected vessel with twin outboard engines approximately 20 miles west of Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, according to the Coast Guard.
In what Coast Guard officials are calling a “suspected smuggling venture,” one person was transferred to U.S. Border Patrol for further investigation, according to the Coast Guard.
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami flight crew reported to Sector Key West at about 11 a.m. Monday of a rustic vessel approximately 25 miles off Key Largo.
Coast Guard Cutter Charles David, Jr.’s crew reported to Sector Key West at about 1 p.m. Monday of a rustic vessel approximately 20 miles off Key West.
A Customs and Boarder Protection Air and Marine Operations flight crew reported to Sector Key West at about 9:45 p.m. Monday of a rustic vessel approximately 52 miles off Key West.
“These cases spotlight the important DHS partnerships and collaborations that occur every day in South Florida and the Caribbean,” said Gerald Burgess, spokesman for Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Southeast Region. “Working together, our crews get the job done, day in and day out.”
Since Oct. 1, Coast Guard crews interdicted 339 Cuban migrants. The Coast Guard interdicted 838 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2021, 313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal year 2019, 49 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2020 and 259 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2018.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.